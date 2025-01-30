Budget 2025: Key Bills to Shape India’s Economy and Policies

The Budget Session 2025, following the Economic Survey on January 31 and the Union Budget on February 1, is set to address a range of key legislative and financial matters. Along with the passage of significant bills, the session will feature crucial fiscal discussions that will shape India’s economic policies. Several bills are expected to be introduced, including the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at strengthening banking regulations, and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to improve the efficiency of Indian Railways. Other major legislative proposals include the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for better disaster response, and amendments to oil exploration laws through the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2024. Additionally, the Boilers Bill, 2024, is set to enhance safety and operational standards in industrial applications, while the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, propose reforms in the management of religious endowments. Maritime laws will also be updated through bills such as the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024.

The session will primarily focus on financial matters, including the discussion and voting on Demands for Grants for 2025-26, which outline government spending for the upcoming fiscal year across various sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, and education. The Finance Bill, 2025, a key legislative proposal, will implement tax reforms and budgetary provisions announced on February 1. Additionally, the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, aims to secure financial interests in aviation, while the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, is expected to introduce reforms in immigration policies. Another crucial aspect of the session will be the introduction and passage of the Appropriation Bill, which legally authorizes government expenditure for the new financial year.

Furthermore, the session will address additional funding needs through the Second and Final Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2024-25, ensuring that any unforeseen government expenditures are accommodated. Discussions will also include Demands for Excess Grants for 2021-22, which pertain to funds required to cover spending that exceeded the originally approved budget for that fiscal year. These discussions will culminate in the passage of related Appropriation Bills, ensuring that the government’s financial commitments and policies remain aligned with economic priorities.