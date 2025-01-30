Easy ways to maintain healthy weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for overall well-being. It is essential to reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart problems, and hypertension. Excess weight strains the heart, disrupts hormone levels, and increases the risk of metabolic disorders. At the same time, being underweight can weaken immunity and bone health. A balanced weight improves energy levels, boosts confidence, and promotes longevity.

Ways to maintain healthy weight

1. Adopt a balanced diet

Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid processed foods and sugary foods that contribute to empty calories.

2. Portion control

Eat smaller portions to manage calorie intake without feeling deprived. Use smaller plates and avoid eating directly from packets to prevent overeating.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking water before meals can reduce calorie intake by promoting a sense of fullness. Dehydration is often mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking.

4. Exercise regularly

Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, as recommended by the WHO. Include a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises to boost metabolism and muscle mass.

5. Monitor weight

Regularly track your weight to identify any fluctuations and adjust your habits accordingly. Focus on progress, not perfection, and avoid obsessing over daily changes.

6. Prioritise sleep

Poor sleep disrupts hormones like ghrelin and leptin, which regulate hunger and satiety, leading to weight gain. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep each night.

7. Limit sedentary lifestyle

Reduce screen time and incorporate movement into your day, like taking short walks or stretching during breaks. Standing desks and active hobbies can help offset a sedentary lifestyle.

8. Plan meals mindfully

Planning meal ensures you have healthy options readily available, reducing the temptation of fast food. Mindful eating encourages paying attention to hunger cues and enjoying meals without distractions.

9. Manage stress levels

Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, leading to fat accumulation, especially around the abdomen. Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga.

10. Limit liquid calories

Sugary drinks and alcohol are calorie-dense and offer little nutritional value. Opt for herbal teas, black coffee, or infused water instead.