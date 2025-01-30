Gulf country introduces new housing regulations for workers: Details

Kuwait City: Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait has launched new housing regulations for workers. The authority introduced these new regulations aimed at enhancing the living conditions of workers, reducing overcrowding and ensuring adequate housing standards.

According to the guidelines, employers must ensure that worker accommodations provide a minimum space per person and house no more than four workers per room. Employers who fail to provide adequate housing will be required to offer housing allowances. Workers earning the minimum wage must receive an allowance equal to 25 per cent of their salary, while those earning above the minimum wage are entitled to 15 per cent.

Also Read: Know how to cancel Indian Railways’ counter ticket online

PAM also emphasized that employers must secure prior approval from relevant authorities before providing housing for workers. This approval process ensures that accommodations meet the required standards and are deemed suitable for occupation.