IndiGo announces new domestic flight service connecting these cities: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in India, IndiGo announced the launch of direct flights between Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Bhubaneswar in Odisha. The services on the new route are scheduled to begin from February 7, 2025.

The flight schedule for the new Indore-Bhubaneswar route is as follows:

Flight 6E 2610 departs from Bhubaneswar to Indore on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting February 7, 2025, at 11:35 AM, arriving in Indore at 1:30 PM. Flight 6E 2611 from Indore to Bhubaneswar operates on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, with a departure at 7:45 PM and arrival at 9:35 PM. Additionally, Flight 6E 2611 from Indore to Bhubaneswar will operate on Wednesdays starting February 12, 2025, departing at 2:00 PM and arriving at 3:50 PM.

Bookings for the new direct flights can be made via IndiGo’s official website or mobile app, providing customers with easy access to secure their travel plans.

IndiGo operates 264 weekly flights from Indore, connecting the city to 20 destinations across India, while Bhubaneswar connects to 16 destinations with 197 weekly departures, making it a key point for travelers in Eastern India.