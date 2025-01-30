Kumbh Mela 2025: Air carrier slashes flight tickets by 30-50%

Lucknow: Leading private air carrier in the country, IndiGo has reduced slashed flight tickets by 30-50% on Prayagraj route. This decision will benefit Mahakumbh devotees.

A ticket from Delhi to Prayagraj for February 2 is available for Rs 13,513. The website is showing the same ticket price for February 2 to 15. At the same time, the flight ticket price from Mumbai to Prayagraj for February 3 is showing Rs 20,606.

This decision was taken as Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi urged DGCA to take steps to reduce the prices. Due to Mahakumbh, a large number of devotees are reaching Prayagraj by flight. Due to increasing demand, airlines have made flight tickets on this route expensive. After this, the Minister of Consumer Affairs has asked DGCA to take steps to make the price of flight tickets rational. Now it is expected that after Indigo, other airlines can also reduce the prices of flight tickets. The Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday had asked airlines to keep ticket prices reasonable.

The Kumbh Mela that started on January 13 is expected to draw around 45 crore devotees by its conclusion on February 26. Till now, the massive gathering is estimated to have drawn about 20 crore devotees.