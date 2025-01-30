Union Budget 2025: Will Indian stock exchanges remain open on February 1?

Mumbai: Key stock Exchanges in the country-Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading on Saturday, February 1 for trading on Budget day. This is only the third instance when the share market will remain open on a Saturday for Budget. The markets were open on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, when the Union Budget was presented.

Indian markets are usually closed on weekends, but this time, a special trading session will be held on Saturday for the Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Both exchanges will operate full trading sessions on Budget Day. The equity markets will be open from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, while the commodity derivatives market will extend its trading until 5:00 pm.

As is the norm, pre-market trading will take place between 9:00 am and 9:08 am, followed by regular market hours. However, the “T0” session has been excluded due to a settlement holiday. The trades undertaken on Friday- January 31 will be sttled on the following Monday, February 3.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX) will also conduct a live trading session on the same day. The exchange will remain open for normal trade from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the FY25-26, marking her eighth consecutive budget in a row.