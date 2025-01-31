Economic Survey 2024-25: India’s GDP to grow by 6.3-6.8% in FY26

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha. The Economic Survey 2024–25 is authored by a team led by India’s Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. It provides insights into the performance of the economy in the ongoing financial year, and outlook for the next fiscal.

According to the latest Economic Survey 2024-25, India’s GDP is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent during the financial year 2025-26. It is compared with India’s official first advance estimate of 6.4 per cent.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Sitharaman will table the first full Budget of Modi 3.0 government. The Budget Session commenced on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13 and the second part will start on March 10. The session will conclude on April 4.