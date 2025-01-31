Forex Market: Indian rupee declines against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range and depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, ahead of the release of Economic Survey 2024-25.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 86.63 then fell further to 86.65 against the American currency, registering a decline of 3 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 86.62 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 108.20, higher by 0.37 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,582.95 crore in the Indian capital markets on net basis on Thursday.