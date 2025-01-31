Kejriwal alleges EC bias, calls water poisoning row a political conspiracy ahead of Delhi polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, alleging bias and claiming that if AAP had not protested, one crore Delhi residents would have lost access to water. He accused the EC of targeting him instead of taking action against Haryana CM Nayab Saini, whom he blamed for the water crisis. Kejriwal argued that neighboring states could influence elections by stopping water supplies and criticized the EC for ignoring alleged voter inducements by the BJP in Delhi. Despite facing a notice from the EC, he stated that he was willing to accept any punishment.

Kejriwal further claimed that rising ammonia levels in Delhi’s water were part of a political conspiracy orchestrated by the Haryana government to disrupt the city’s water supply ahead of elections. He recounted how Delhi ministers Atishi and Bhagwant Mann repeatedly contacted Haryana CM Saini for assistance, but their concerns were ignored. When Delhi’s Chief Secretary spoke to his counterpart in Haryana, he was reportedly told that the decision had been taken at a “top level,” making it clear that political motives were at play. Kejriwal asserted that the crisis was deliberately created to influence the polls.

Addressing the water contamination issue, Kejriwal highlighted how ammonia levels spiked dramatically after January 15, reaching 7 ppm by January 26, before gradually decreasing following AAP’s agitation. He suggested that the controlled reduction of ammonia levels proved the crisis was manufactured. Meanwhile, the Election Commission, in a rare move, adjusted its schedule to hear Kejriwal’s grievances, ensuring transparency in the midst of the election campaign. The EC allowed him to present his claims regarding Yamuna water poisoning and mass genocide concerns, giving him a fair opportunity to voice his allegations.