Kerala Police arrest 27 Bangladeshi nationals in Kochi for illegal stay

In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, a special squad from the Ernakulam Rural SP, in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), arrested 27 Bangladeshi nationals in North Paravur for possessing counterfeit documents. This marks the first time such a large group of Bangladeshi nationals has been detained together in Kerala. The arrests were part of ‘Operation Clean,’ launched by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena after the arrest of 28-year-old Thaslima Begum a few weeks ago.

The investigation into illegal immigration intensified after Thaslima Begum was arrested from the Bengal Colony in Perumbavoor. Her interrogation revealed that several Bangladeshis were living in the region, prompting the police to conduct further searches. Previously, five individuals were detained, and seven more were recently arrested from areas including Perumbavoor, Idathala, and Kodanadu. Authorities believe that the network of illegal immigrants is more extensive, and further arrests may follow.

As part of the ongoing operation, two Bangladeshi women, Kobitiba (22) and Rubina Sheikh (19), were apprehended in Kochi on Thursday for residing illegally in the state. The police reported that they had crossed the border from West Bengal, traveled to Bengaluru, and later acquired Aadhaar cards through an agent. Both women were presented in court and remanded to judicial custody, highlighting the growing concerns over document fraud and unauthorized migration.