KGMU Lucknow announces gold medal in Tripura CM Manik Saha’s name for dental excellence

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has introduced a gold medal in the name of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to recognize excellence in dental sciences. This annual award will be presented to the top-ranking student in the Dental Sciences program at KGMU, honoring their academic achievements and contributions to the field. The decision reflects Saha’s impact on medical education and his professional background as a dentist, aiming to inspire future generations in dental healthcare.

Manik Saha expressed his gratitude for this recognition, recalling his time as a student at KGMU and the pride he feels in having a medal instituted in his name. He emphasized the significance of quality education in shaping healthcare professionals and thanked the university, faculty, and colleagues for the honor. The announcement was made at a special ceremony where university officials highlighted Saha’s contributions to medical education and his role in advancing dental sciences.

The introduction of this gold medal has been met with appreciation in Tripura, with notable figures expressing pride in the recognition given to their Chief Minister. Members of the Tripura Cricket Association, social activists, and medical professionals hailed the initiative, emphasizing its importance in celebrating Saha’s contributions to both the medical field and governance. The medal, set to be awarded from this year onward, is seen as a prestigious honor that strengthens the connection between KGMU and its distinguished alumni.