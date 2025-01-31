Two terrorists neutralized in LoC encounter in J&K’s Poonch sector

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector, the Indian Army reported. The gunfight began on Thursday night when security forces detected suspicious movement along the border. Acting swiftly, troops engaged the infiltrators, leading to an intense exchange of fire.

The firefight continued through the night, ultimately resulting in the elimination of two terrorists. The army recovered weapons and other war-like supplies from the site, further confirming the infiltration attempt. Officials stated that the operation was carefully executed to prevent any escape or further intrusion.

The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps had earlier confirmed the engagement, reporting that troops were actively countering the terrorist threat along the LoC. While the operation is still ongoing, security forces remain vigilant, and additional updates are expected as search operations continue in the area.