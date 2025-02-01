Budget 2025: IIT Patna Expansion, Infrastructure Boost for 5 New IITs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget 2025-26, announced plans to expand infrastructure in five IITs established after 2014, along with a dedicated expansion for IIT Patna. She emphasized the government’s commitment to improving education and skilling initiatives across the country. A major step in fostering innovation among students includes the establishment of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools over the next five years, aiming to instill scientific curiosity and problem-solving skills. Additionally, all government secondary schools will receive broadband connectivity to enhance digital learning access.

Higher education and medical training have seen significant growth, with a 100% increase in IIT student intake over the past five years and a 130% rise in MBBS seats in the last decade. The government will create additional infrastructure in key IITs to accommodate this surge. Broadband connectivity will also be extended to primary health centers, ensuring better access to digital healthcare services.

To strengthen the skilling ecosystem, the government will establish five national centers of excellence in collaboration with global partners. These institutions will support India’s “Make for India, Make for World” initiative, preparing a skilled workforce for both domestic and international markets. These efforts collectively aim to enhance India’s education, research, and vocational training landscape in the coming years.