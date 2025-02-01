Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Kill Eight Naxalites in Bijapur Encounter

Eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday morning. The gunfight took place around 8:30 am in the forested area under the Gangaloor police station limits. According to the police, search operations were still ongoing in the region to track down any remaining threats.

The operation was launched on Friday after security forces received intelligence about the presence of armed Naxalites in the West Bastar Division. The encounter involved multiple security units, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Cobra 202, and the 222nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Authorities confirmed that the operation is still active, with forces continuing to comb the area for any remaining insurgents. The incident marks another significant step in the ongoing efforts to counter Naxal activity in Chhattisgarh’s conflict-affected regions.