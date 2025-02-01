Kerala: Wayanad Landslide Victims Decry Lack of Support in Union Budget

The Janashabdam Action Committee, representing victims of the Wayanad landslide, expressed deep disappointment with the Union Budget, accusing the central government of neglecting their plight. They had anticipated substantial financial aid and relief measures but found no mention of support, raising concerns about the government’s commitment to addressing their hardships. Despite waiting for 180 days since the disaster, they were disheartened by the lack of intervention from the Prime Minister or any concrete relief initiatives.

The committee had specifically hoped for debt relief for affected families but found no such provisions in the budget. Kerala had formally requested a ?24,000 crore special package to address critical needs, including rehabilitation in Wayanad and development at Vizhinjam Port. However, the absence of any allocation for these proposals in the budget was seen as a deliberate denial of Kerala’s rights, likely influenced by political considerations.

Despite visits from the Prime Minister, central ministers, and officials who personally witnessed the devastation in Wayanad, no financial assistance was provided. Even the High Court had acknowledged the Centre’s neglect of the region. Kerala’s MPs, excluding those from the BJP, had united to push for Wayanad’s relief, but their demands were completely ignored, further deepening the frustration among the disaster-affected communities.