Know how to recognize internet addiction

Internet addiction is a behavioral addiction in which a person becomes dependent on the Internet or other online devices. It is characterised by excessive and compulsive use of the internet, leading to significant impairment or distress in daily life. In 2020, the World Health Organization formally recognized addiction to digital technology as a worldwide problem, where excessive online activity and Internet use lead to struggles with time management, sleep, energy, and attention.

At least three subtypes of Internet addiction have been identified: video game addiction, cybersex or online sex addiction, and online gambling addiction.

Signs that you might have an internet addiction:

1. Preoccupation with the Internet

A sign of internet addiction is constant preoccupation with online activities, where you find yourself frequently thinking about your next internet session even when offline.

2. Inability to control use

If you struggle to limit your internet use, spending more time online than intended and failing repeatedly to cut down, you might have an addiction.

3. Neglecting personal responsibilities

When your internet use causes household chores, work, or school performance to suffer, it’s a sign of addiction.

Also Read; Things one should not avoid in a long-term relationship

4. Withdrawal symptoms

Feeling restless, irritable, or depressed when offline indicates withdrawal symptoms, a clear sign of internet addiction.

5. Using the internet to escape

Using the internet to forget about problems or relieve stress, avoiding negative emotions, points to addiction.

6. Deceiving others about usage

Lying to family or friends about how much time you spend online or hiding your internet activity is another sign of addiction.

7. Jeopardising relationships

If your internet use leads to arguments or issues with loved ones and you prioritise online interactions over real-life relationships, it’s a sign of addiction.

8. Physical consequences

Experiencing physical issues like eye strain, back pain, or sleep disturbances due to excessive internet use is a clear sign of addiction.

9. Reduced interest in offline activities

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed and rarely engaging in hobbies or social events offline indicates addiction

10. Tolerating more time online

Needing to spend more time online to achieve the same level of satisfaction is a sign of addiction.