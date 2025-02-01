Oil companies announces revised LPG cylinder prices

Mumbai: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced revised prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 7 with effect from today. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1797 from today.

Last month, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has also been cut by Rs 14.50. This comes after in December, OMCs raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 16.50. In November too, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased, by Rs 62.The prices of the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rates remain unchanged.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Meanwhile, going into the New Year 2025, petrol price, diesel price and price of domestic cooking gas cylinder remains steady. Fuel (petrol and diesel rates) was last cut in mid-March 2024 months ahead of the 2024 General Elections.