UAE announces free entry to Al Ain Zoo for some residents: Details

Dubai: UAE has announced free entry to Al Ain Zoo for some residents. Senior citizens and expats will now be able to enter Al Ain Zoo for free. Anyone who is aged 60 and above will get free to Al Ain Zoo. Previously, this offer was granted to those aged 70 and above. This decision aligns with the “Year of Community” announced by President Sheikh Mohamed last week.

By lowering the age threshold, the zoo reaffirms its commitment to enhancing its services and ensuring inclusivity for all community members.

Also Read: Union Budget 2025: Know new income tax slabs, rates, and benefits

Facilities, buildings, pathways, open spaces, and transport vehicles are available at the zoo to ensure meeting the needs of its senior visitors and providing them with easy accessibility. Additionally, wheelchairs are available upon request at the Visitor Happiness Office.