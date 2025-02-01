Umrah 2025: Saudi Arabia mandates this vaccine for all pilgrims

Riyadh: Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has mandated that all Umrah pilgrims must receive a meningitis vaccine at least 10 days before their departure. This requirement is part of the latest health guidelines for travellers to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

To ensure compliance with Saudi Arabia’s health regulations, all Umrah pilgrims must adhere to the following requirements:

Receive either the Meningococcal ACYWX (polysaccharide conjugate) vaccine or the Meningococcal quadrivalent (ACYW-135) polysaccharide vaccine.

The vaccine must be administered at least 10 days before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The requirement applies to all travellers aged one year and older from all countries.

Health authorities in the traveller’s country of origin must verify the vaccine administration within the validity period and clearly indicate the name, type, and date of administration on the traveller’s vaccination certificate.

The vaccination certificate is valid for three years.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), meningitis is an inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord, typically caused by an infection. It can be fatal and requires urgent medical care. The disease can be triggered by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, with bacterial meningitis being the most severe form.Meningitis is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets from an infected person.

Common symptoms include:

Neck stiffness

Fever

Confusion or altered mental status

Headaches

Nausea and vomiting

