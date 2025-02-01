Union Budget 2025: Bihar to get Greenfield airports, funding for Western Kosi Canal Project

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Bihar will receive new Greenfield airports to meet its growing aviation needs. In addition, the capacity of Patna Airport will be expanded, and a brownfield airport will be developed in Bihta. These initiatives aim to improve air connectivity and infrastructure in the state, supporting economic growth and accessibility.

Highlighting irrigation and agricultural development, Sitharaman stated that financial assistance will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in Bihar’s Mithilanchal region. This initiative is expected to benefit thousands of farmers by improving irrigation for over 50,000 hectares of farmland. Additionally, a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management will be set up in Bihar to boost food processing activities across the eastern region.

The Finance Minister also emphasized the success of the UDAN scheme, which has connected 88 airports and facilitated affordable air travel for 1.5 crore middle-class passengers. Building on this success, a modified UDAN scheme will be introduced to expand regional connectivity to 120 new destinations over the next decade, targeting four crore passengers. This expansion will also support the development of helipads and smaller airports in hilly and northeastern regions. Sitharaman reaffirmed that Budget 2025 continues the government’s focus on economic growth, private sector investments, and improving the financial well-being of India’s middle class.