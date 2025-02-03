Delhi: Fire erupts at Bawana factory, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at a plastic granule factory in Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area, prompting an immediate response from the fire department. A total of 16 fire tenders were deployed to the scene to contain the flames, which raged intensely for some time before being brought under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, though authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is currently underway.

Emergency services responded swiftly as the fire spread rapidly, raising concerns about industrial safety in the area. The Bawana Industrial Area, managed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC), is home to multiple factories, making the incident particularly alarming. While firefighters worked relentlessly to douse the flames, officials on-site assisted in relief efforts and ensured the safety of nearby structures. Despite the scale of the blaze, initial reports suggest that no injuries occurred, offering some relief amid the destruction.

The Delhi Fire Service confirmed that the situation is now under control, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the fire department and emergency teams. Authorities received the first distress call at 7:51 AM, prompting an immediate dispatch of multiple fire tenders to tackle the inferno. Local officials continue to monitor the site and investigate the cause of the fire, with further updates expected as more details emerge.