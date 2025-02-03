Delhi HC grants bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh for eye surgery

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar to undergo cataract surgery at AIIMS on February 4. A division bench led by Justice Yashwant Varma directed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS for the procedure and surrender on February 5. Senior counsel Manish Vasisth, representing Sengar, informed the court that he had received an appointment for the surgery on the specified date.

Previously, Sengar had been scheduled for surgery on January 24 but had to surrender as the operating doctor was unavailable until January 30. He was initially granted interim bail on January 23. This follows an earlier interim bail granted on December 20, 2024, due to medical reasons, but he later surrendered in January after the High Court declined to extend it. Sengar is serving a life sentence for raping a minor in Unnao, along with a 10-year sentence for the custodial death of the victim’s father.

Sengar was convicted in 2018 for raping the minor girl at his residence in Unnao after luring her with the promise of a job on June 4, 2017. He has remained in custody since April 13, 2018. The Tis Hazari Court convicted him and other accused in the case, and both his appeals are currently pending before the Delhi High Court. The charges stem from FIRs filed in 2018 at Makhi Police Station in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, with the Sessions Judge (West) at Tis Hazari Court handling the trial.