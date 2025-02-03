IMD warns of rising temperatures in Kerala, 2-3°C increase expected on Feb 3-4

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat warning for Kerala, forecasting a temperature rise of 2°C to 3°C above normal on February 3 and 4, 2025. The increase in temperature, combined with high humidity levels, is expected to create discomfort across the state. In response, the State Disaster Management Authority has released precautionary guidelines to help residents minimize the health risks associated with extreme heat.

To prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and dehydration, the public is advised to take several precautions. Residents should avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 3 PM, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and limit the consumption of dehydrating beverages like alcohol, tea, and coffee. Wearing light, loose-fitting cotton clothing, using protective gear such as hats or umbrellas, and consuming electrolyte-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and buttermilk are also recommended. The authorities emphasize that these measures can help mitigate the adverse effects of rising temperatures.

The extreme heat also raises concerns about fire hazards, particularly in markets, buildings, and waste collection centers. Authorities have urged businesses and residents in high-risk areas to conduct fire safety audits and implement preventive measures to reduce the likelihood of fires. By following these safety guidelines, the public can safeguard their health and minimize potential risks during the anticipated heatwave.