JNU report: Bangladesh, Myanmar illegal immigrants impact Delhi’s economy, demographics

A report by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has highlighted the significant impact of illegal immigration from Bangladesh and Myanmar on Delhi-NCR’s socio-political and economic landscape. The study, titled Illegal Immigrants to Delhi: Analysing Socio-economic and Political Consequences, states that the influx has led to demographic shifts, particularly a rise in the Muslim population. It also raises concerns about economic disruptions, resource strain, and the strengthening of criminal networks. Additionally, the report notes that political patronage has facilitated illegal immigration, including voter registration, raising questions about electoral integrity.

The report further points to the challenges posed by overcrowded and unsanitary living conditions in migrant settlements, which have contributed to public health risks and hindered emergency response efforts. It highlights the porous India-Bangladesh border as a key factor enabling continued illegal migration and criticizes the lack of a comprehensive immigration policy in India. The study also links rising migration to increased population density in Delhi, which has strained public transportation, contributed to environmental issues like unregulated waste disposal, and expanded criminal networks, with migrants being exploited for illicit activities.

BJP leader Sambit Patra responded to the report by accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of facilitating illegal immigration for political gain, particularly through alleged voter registration of undocumented migrants. He claimed the study confirms a demographic shift due to unchecked migration. In contrast, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar blamed the central government, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, for the presence of Rohingya immigrants in India. She argued that if they are residing in Delhi, the responsibility lies with the central leadership.