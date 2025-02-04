Air India Express launches daily direct flights connecting these cities

New Delhi:, Air India Express has launched a daily direct flight service between Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) and Delhi International Airport. With the addition of Air India Express service, there are now two direct flight options between Mangaluru and Delhi daily, complementing an existing evening service operated by IndiGo.

In January, Air India Express also launched two weekend flights connecting Mangaluru to Pune. Currently, Air India Express operates more than 90 weekly flights from Pune, connecting the city directly to 10 domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mangalore, as well as internationally to Bangkok.

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, is undergoing rapid network expansion, supported by its growing fleet, which is nearing the 100-aircraft milestone. The airline recently added Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Sri Vijay Puram (Port Blair) and Jammu to its domestic network, and international destinations like Bangkok and Phuket.