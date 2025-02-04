Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 62,000 mark for first time

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher sharply in Kerala. Gold price crossed Rs 62,000 mark for first time in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at its all-time high in the state.

Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 62,480, up by Rs 840 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7810, up by Rs 105. Yesterday, gold declined after seven days. Gold price declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8421.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 440. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7721.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 400. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -3.04%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.84%. The current price of silver in India is 102500 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened flat on Tuesday at Rs 83,253/10 gram, which is down by 0.04% or Rs 30. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 94,200/kg, down by 0.06% or Rs 57. Gold prices surged significantly by Rs 3,100/10 grams in the last one week while silver prices rose by Rs 4,000/kg in the same period. On Monday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs 83,283/10 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged up 0.1% to $2,816.64 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,830.49 in the last session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,849.60. Price of spot silver dropped 0.1% to $31.52 per ounce, platinum added 0.2% to $965.90, and palladium gained 0.4% to $1,013.67. holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.10% to 865.63 tonnes on Monday from 864.77 tonnes on Friday.