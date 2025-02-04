Delhi polls: Kejriwal confident of AAP win, predicts 55 seats

On the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alongside Chief Minister Atishi, held a roadshow in Kalkaji and expressed confidence that AAP would secure 55 seats. Kejriwal stated that with greater support from women voters, the party could even reach 60 seats. He urged women to encourage male family members to vote for AAP, emphasizing that the election was crucial for them. Taking a dig at the BJP, he claimed it only represented the wealthy and called on voters to support AAP’s symbol, the broom. Kejriwal also predicted a historic victory for AAP candidates, including himself in New Delhi, Manish Sisodia in Jangpura, and Atishi in Kalkaji.

Kejriwal further alleged that the BJP was conspiring to disrupt the elections, accusing them of planning to misuse Delhi Police and intimidate voters. He claimed BJP workers would impersonate Election Commission officials, mark voters’ fingers with ink, and offer them money to influence their votes. According to him, the BJP was facing its worst defeat while AAP was on track for a historic win. He framed these allegations as part of the ruling party’s desperate attempts to regain control in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dismissed AAP’s claims and asserted that the BJP was set to win with a two-thirds majority. He stated that Delhi voters had already made up their minds in favor of the BJP, citing the country’s economic growth and development under its leadership. Singh criticized AAP, accusing it of deceiving the people of Delhi and failing to deliver on its promises. With both parties making strong claims, the election is shaping up to be a high-stakes contest ahead of the February 5 vote and the results on February 8.