Follow these tips to get maximum refund on flight and train ticket cancellations

Mumbai: Hundreds of thousand people travel by flight or train daily across the country. Often, passengers have to cancel their tickets at the last moment due to unexpected situations or changes in plans.

So, it is necessary to know about rules regarding ticket cancellations and refunds for both trains and flights. Knowing how much money is refunded by railway and airline companies upon ticket cancellation can help passengers plan better. The refund policies vary based on the class of travel and the timing of cancellation.

Train Ticket Cancellation And Refund Policy:

General Class Ticket: If cancelled at least 48 hours before departure, a full refund is provided. For cancellations made within 48 hours, a refund is issued after deducting the cancellation charge.

Sleeper Class Ticket: If cancelled 24 hours before departure, 50% of the ticket price is refunded. After this period, the refund amount decreases further.

AC Class Ticket: The cancellation charge for AC class tickets is higher. Refunds are issued if cancelled 24 hours before departure, after deducting the cancellation fee.

Tatkal Ticket: No refund is provided unless the train itself is cancelled.

Flight Ticket Cancellation And Refund Policy:

Flight cancellation rules vary by airline, but some common guidelines are:

Flight Cancellation Charge: If the airline cancels the ticket, passengers receive a full refund. However, if the passenger cancels the ticket, the airline deducts a cancellation charge, which varies across airlines.

Cancellation 24 Hours Before Departure: Many airlines offer a full refund if the ticket is cancelled at least 24 hours before departure.

Non-Refundable Tickets: Some tickets, particularly lower-priced ones, are non-refundable.