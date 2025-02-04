Honda launches City Apex Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda has introduced City Apex Edition in India. The car has been introduced in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 13.30 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 15.62 lakh (all ex-showroom). It has been introduced in two variants: V and VX.

The Apex Edition will be on sale for a limited period. Interested customers can now reserve the model by visiting the company’s authorised dealership nationwide. It also can be reserved online using Honda’s official website.

The City Apex Edition comes with beige interiors, complimented by a leather finish element on the door paddings. Apart from this, it gets themed seat cushions and covers, a leatherette centre console, premium ambient lighting with 7 colours, and special edition badges on the vehicle which makes it stand out in the range.

It uses a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that churns out an impressive power of 119 BHP and 145 Nm. The unit is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT.