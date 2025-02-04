India’s mineral production surges in FY 2024-25

New Delhi: Mineral production in India surged in FY 2024-25 (April-December). Iron ore production has registered a growth of 2.5 percent during the April to December period of the current financial year. The production of iron ore increased to 208 million metric tonnes, compared to 203 million metric tonnes during the same period last financial year.

The production of manganese ore has risen by 8.3 percent to 2.6 million metric tonnes in the April to December period of the financial year 2024-25, from 2.4 million metric tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production registered a growth of 1.6 percent during the same period, increasing to 31.56 lakh tonnes from 31.07 lakh tonnes recorded during April to December in FY 2023-24. During the same comparative period, refined copper production grew by 7.3 percent, rising from 3.69 lakh tonnes to 3.96 lakh tonnes.

Chromite production also witnessed a significant rise of 9.5 percent, reaching 2.3 MMT from 2.1 MMT. Additionally, bauxite production saw a 6.5 percent increase, reaching 18.1 MMT from 17.0 MMT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

India ranks as the second-largest aluminium producer globally, among the top ten producers of refined copper, and the fourth-largest iron ore producer.