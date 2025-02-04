Key Battlegrounds from New Delhi to Chhatarpur as AAP Fights to Retain Power

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, will see a heated contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, with 699 candidates competing across 70 constituencies. This election is particularly significant as it marks AAP’s first electoral test since Arvind Kejriwal stepped down as Chief Minister following his arrest on corruption charges last year. While AAP seeks to retain power, the BJP is aiming to end its 26-year-long electoral drought in Delhi, and Congress is striving for a comeback after losing its once-dominant position. The results will be announced on February 8.

Among the key battlegrounds, the New Delhi constituency is a high-profile contest, where Arvind Kejriwal is seeking his fourth consecutive win against BJP’s Parvesh Singh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, both sons of former Delhi chief ministers. Kalkaji will see AAP leader Atishi defending her seat against Congress’ Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, while former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is making his debut in Jangpura against BJP’s Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri. Another crucial fight is in Malviya Nagar, where AAP’s Somnath Bharti, a three-time MLA, is facing BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar.

Chhatarpur presents an interesting contest with three candidates from the Tanwar family. AAP’s Brahm Singh Tanwar is up against BJP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar, who previously won the seat on an AAP ticket before switching parties, and Congress’ Rajender Singh Tanwar. These closely watched races will play a key role in determining whether AAP retains power, whether the BJP can stage a breakthrough, or if Congress can reclaim lost ground in Delhi politics.