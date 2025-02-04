Maharashtra records five new Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, total rises to 163

Maharashtra has reported five new suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), bringing the total count to 163, a state health official confirmed. While no new fatalities were recorded on Monday, the death toll from the rare nerve disorder remains at five. Of the total suspected cases, 127 have been confirmed, with cases distributed across different regions: 32 in Pune city, 86 in newly added villages under Pune Municipal Corporation, 18 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 19 in Pune rural areas, and eight in other districts. Currently, 47 patients have recovered and been discharged, while 47 remain in intensive care units (ICUs) and 21 are on ventilator support.

Authorities have been investigating potential causes, including contaminated water sources. A total of 168 water samples from Pune city were collected for chemical and biological analysis at the Public Health Laboratory. Results showed contamination in water samples from eight sources, raising concerns about environmental factors contributing to the outbreak. Health officials are closely monitoring the situation and taking preventive measures to curb further spread.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare autoimmune condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, sensory loss in the limbs, and difficulty swallowing or breathing. In severe cases, patients can experience near-total paralysis. While the disorder can affect people of all ages, it is more commonly seen in adult males. Medical experts continue to study potential triggers and risk factors associated with the increasing number of cases.