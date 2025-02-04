Study reveals how your sexuality may lower relationship satisfaction

It is generally believed that people get into relationships based on their sexual orientation (gender they are attracted to.) As per experts, this is not always the case. Sexuality is multifaceted and more fluid, while relationships are often seen in rigid terms with a sense of dichotomy. Relationships may feel less satisfying when there’s this inconsistency, even leading to breakups.

A study from the University of British Colombia and Lancaster University, published in Sociological Science, addressed this mismatch in relationship and sexuality. This inconsistency can create relationship challenges, creating a strain on the relationship.

This imbalance can create pressure on the relationship as true feelings can’t be expressed. It impacts the satisfaction and stability of the relationship.

Sexuality is about who you’re attracted to while a relationship is about who you’re with. So conventionally, the relationship is also expected to align with sexuality.

The study showed that approximately 41% of women in same-sex relationships reported feeling attraction toward individuals outside their primary gender preference. In different-sex partnerships, around 3% of men disclosed same-sex attraction, while 2% identified as not straight. Women in different-sex relationships were more likely than men to feel attracted to people of the same sex (11% vs. 3%).