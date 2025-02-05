Commodity Market: Gold prices skyrocket, cross Rs 63,000 for first time

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price crossed Rs 63,000 mark for first time in Kerala. Gold has an all-time high in the state. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 63,240, up by Rs 760 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7905, higher by Rs 95. This is for second day in a row that gold price is appreciating in the state. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 840 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8538.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 1170. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7828.3 per gram, a rise of Rs1070. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.91%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.83%. The current price of silver in India is 101500 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 1000 per kg.

Also Read: Delhi CM Atishi calls 2025 polls a ‘Dharam Yudh’ between governance and hooliganism

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts made a new all-time high of Rs 84,200/10 grams, which is up by 0.44% or Rs 369. Silver March futures contracts were trading flat at Rs 95,674/kg, down by 0.04% or Rs 35, gaining Rs 1,400/kg in this week so far.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,847.33 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,848.94 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures steadied at $2,876.10. Price of spot silver added 0.2% to $32.15 per ounce, platinum edged 0.3% higher to $966.50, and palladium was flat at $990.75.