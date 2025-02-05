Delhi CM Atishi calls 2025 polls a ‘Dharam Yudh’ between governance and hooliganism

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, described the ongoing assembly elections as a “Dharam Yudh” (religious war), calling it a battle between good and evil, work and hooliganism. She asserted that Delhi voters support development over lawlessness and criticized the opposition for allegedly resorting to unethical tactics. Atishi also accused the Delhi Police of favoring the BJP, claiming that law enforcement was openly assisting the party during the elections. She alleged that despite the Election Commission’s flying squad seizing cash at multiple locations linked to BJP members, the Delhi Police failed to respond appropriately.

Encouraging voters to participate, Atishi urged them to support AAP’s governance model, emphasizing improvements in essential services like electricity, water, education, healthcare, and public transport. She framed the election as a choice between progress and disorder, appealing to residents to vote in large numbers. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a slow voter turnout, with only 8.10% participation by 9 am, as per the Election Commission of India. The North East district had the highest turnout at 10.70%, followed by South West at 9.34%, while the New Delhi district saw the lowest at 6.51%.

Polling for all 70 Delhi assembly seats, along with by-elections for one seat each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, commenced at 7 am. Voting is underway across various constituencies, including prominent ones like Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, and Greater Kailash. These elections hold significant stakes for AAP, which seeks a third term, while the BJP aims to regain power after nearly three decades, and Congress hopes for a comeback after two consecutive defeats.