Fujifilm launches Instax WIDE Evo camera in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Fujifilm India has expanded its flagship instant camera lineup in India. The brand has launched the new Instax WIDE Evo in the Indian market. The Instax WIDE Evo pre-booking is now open in India and it will be available the market from February 20 priced at Rs 47,999 for the combo pack. This film is priced at Rs 1,299.

The camera offers the ability to capture images while viewing them on a 3.5-inch LCD monitor located at the back. Users can then instantly print their favourite shots, providing you with a digital preview and instant print. Additionally, the camera doubles as a smartphone printer, offering greater flexibility and convenience for users.

The Instax WIDE Evo is equipped with ten lens effects, including Magenta and Monochrome, and ten film effects, such as Light Leak and Colour Gradient. These effects can be combined in countless ways, providing 100 unique shooting effects for users to experiment with. One of the key highlights of this new camera is the Degree Control function, which allows users to adjust light intensity and colour gradation across 100 levels.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: State government announces free special trains for pilgrims: Details

The camera has a black base with metallic elements. Users can enjoy the analogue-like experience of creating WIDE format Instax prints, with the added convenience of knobs to select effects and a manually twistable Print crank for printing photos.

The Instax WIDE Evo is powered by a built-in lithium-ion battery that can handle up to 100 prints on a single charge. The camera also offers expandable storage through a Micro SD card. Fujifilm has also launched a new WIDE format film, the Brushed Metallics, which features a unique metallic-like texture.