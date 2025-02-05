Maharashtra village, surrounding areas put on alert after bird flu outbreak

The Chandrapur district administration in Maharashtra has declared Mangli village and its surrounding areas within a 10km radius as an ‘alert zone’ following the detection of bird flu. The decision was taken after poultry birds in Mangli, under Brahmapuri tehsil, died on January 25. Samples collected by the Animal Husbandry Department were sent to state and national laboratories in Pune and Bhopal, confirming the presence of avian influenza H5N1. In response, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order to contain the spread of the virus.

To prevent further transmission, authorities have initiated culling operations in affected areas such as Mangli, Gevarlachak, and Junonatoli, using scientific methods. Dead birds will be safely disposed of, and remaining poultry feed and eggs will be destroyed. The movement of vehicles in the affected region has been restricted, and transporting live or dead poultry, eggs, bird feed, and related equipment has been banned. Additionally, all poultry farms and chicken shops within a 5km radius will remain shut as a precautionary measure.

Disinfection measures have also been mandated to curb the outbreak. Officials have instructed poultry farm owners to sanitize entrances and premises using sodium hypochlorite or potassium permanganate. The administration remains vigilant, closely monitoring the situation to prevent further spread of the infection in the district.