NAPA urges Punjab govt to set up rehab funds for youths deported from US

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has urged the Punjab government to establish a rehabilitation fund for youth deported from the United States. NAPA described deportation as a pressing social issue that could lead to long-term consequences for returnees, including unemployment, financial distress, and mental health struggles. Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal stressed the need for state intervention, warning that neglecting this growing crisis could push deported individuals toward illegal activities. He urged the government to allocate resources for skill development, job opportunities, and psychological support to help them reintegrate into society.

Chahal highlighted that many of these young individuals left India with aspirations of a better future but faced deportation due to immigration issues. Upon their return, they struggle with shattered dreams and significant financial burdens, having spent large sums to migrate. He called on policymakers to collaborate with organizations like NAPA to develop comprehensive strategies for rehabilitation. He warned that failure to act promptly would have severe implications for Punjab’s social and economic landscape, impacting not just the deportees but the broader community.

The crackdown on illegal immigrants intensified after US President Donald Trump assumed office last month, causing widespread anxiety among the Punjabi community in the US. Chahal noted that those unable to produce valid documents faced immediate deportation without trial, despite having invested heavily in their migration. Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal criticized the US government’s approach, arguing that many deportees had contributed to the American economy and should have been granted permanent residency rather than being expelled. He clarified that these individuals initially entered the US legally on work permits that later expired, rendering them undocumented.