Ola Electric launches X series of electric motorcycles in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has entered the motorcycle segment. The brand has introduced the Ola Roadster X series of electric motorcycles. Built on the company’s scalable motorcycle platform, the Ola Roadster X series is being introduced at a starting price of Rs 74,999 (ex-showroom). The Roadster X series has Roadster X (2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh), Roadster X+ 4.5kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh.

Below are their prices (ex-showroom).

Roadster X 2.5kWh – Rs 74,999

Roadster X 3.5kWh – Rs 84,999

Roadster X 4.5kWh – Rs 94,999

Roadster X+ 4.5kWh – Rs 1,04,999

Roadster X+ 9.1kWh – Rs 1,54,999

The range-topping Roadster X+ 9.1kWh employs 4680 Bharat Cell with a claimed range of 501km on a single full charge. The Roadster X series comes with a standard warranty of three years or 50,000km. The deliveries are scheduled to start from mid-March.

Powered by a 7kW mid-drive motor, the Roadster X has a top speed of 105kmph for 2.5kWh), and 118kmph for 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh. The 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh variants boast a range of 144km, 201km and 259km (IDC), respectively.

While the 2.5kWh variant accelerates from 0-40kmph in 3.4 seconds, the 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh variants do it in 3.1 seconds. There are three ride modes — Eco, Normal and Sports. A connected 4.3-inch LCD colour-segmented display is powered by MoveOS 5. The electric motorcycle is available in Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green and Ceramic White colour options.

The Roadster X+ (4.5kWh and 9.1kWh) is powered by an 11kW motor. The claimed top speed is 125kmph, while 0-40kmph acceleration can be achieved in 2.7 seconds. The claimed range is 259km for the 4.5kWh variant and 501km (IDC) for the 9.1kWh variant. The Roadster X+ also has three ride modes — Eco, Normal and Sports.

It has a 4.3-inch segmented LCD screen, powered by MoveOS 5. The electric motorcycle offers several digital tech features like energy insights, advanced regen, cruise control and reverse mode. The colour options are similar to that of the Roadster X.

The Roadster series comes with first-in-segment patented brake-by-wire technology with a single-channel ABS. The battery has IP67 certification and is waterproof and dust-proof. The battery management system (BMS) is serviceable.