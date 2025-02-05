US deports 205 Indians; flight lands in Amritsar after immigration crackdown.

A US aircraft carrying 205 deported Indian nationals landed in Amritsar, Punjab, following a crackdown on illegal immigrants under US President Donald Trump’s administration. The deportation marks a significant action by US law enforcement agencies, which intensified their efforts against undocumented immigrants after Trump took office. Earlier, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the state government had prepared to receive the returnees by setting up dedicated processing counters at the airport.

This deportation is part of a broader US initiative, with military aircraft previously used to repatriate illegal immigrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras. The return of Indian nationals comes at a critical time, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the US next week for the first time since Trump’s second term began. Reports suggest that the timing of this deportation could be linked to ongoing diplomatic engagements between India and the US.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar affirmed India’s commitment to facilitating the “legitimate return” of its citizens living illegally abroad. He emphasized that India opposes illegal immigration due to its ties with organized crime. Trump’s administration has been vocal about its firm stance on immigration, with the president previously stating that illegal aliens are being identified, placed on military aircraft, and returned to their home countries.