Uttarakhand registers first live-in relationship under UCC

Nine days after Uttarakhand implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, the state’s first live-in relationship was officially registered. Since the law’s enactment, three couples have applied for registration, with one successfully recorded, as per the official website. Abhinav Shah, Dehradun’s nodal officer for UCC, stated that applications are under review, and sub-registrars and registrars must act within a set timeframe. Two of the applications come from Dehradun, where police will verify documents using a process similar to passport verification.

Under the new law, couples already in live-in relationships must register within a month of its enactment. Non-compliance could lead to penalties, including up to six months in jail, a fine of up to Rs 25,000, or both. Additionally, missing the deadline incurs a Rs 1,000 late fee. Sub-registrars must review documents within 15 days, or within three days in urgent cases. They are authorized to impose fines for violations, request clarifications, and take necessary action.

Registrars are responsible for handling appeals against sub-registrar decisions within 60 days and must report violations related to live-in relationships or marriage laws to the police. If a registrar fails to act within the stipulated period, the case is escalated to the registrar general, who must address the appeal and make a decision within 60 days. The new registration process aims to regulate live-in relationships under legal scrutiny while enforcing compliance with the UCC framework.