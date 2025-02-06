8 killed in collision between bus and car

Eight people lost their lives in a tragic accident when a bus traveling from Jaipur to Ajmer suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle veered off course and collided head-on with a car coming from Ajmer. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deepak Khandelwal confirmed that all eight occupants of the car were killed on the spot. The impact of the collision was severe, completely crushing the smaller vehicle.

Officials stated that the bus, operated by Rajasthan Roadways, experienced a tyre explosion near a divider, leading to the crash. The force of the impact resulted in the immediate deaths of all passengers in the car. Authorities have since been investigating the incident to determine any further contributing factors.

Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy through a post on X, extending condolences to the families of the deceased. He assured that officials had been directed to provide necessary medical care for any injured individuals. In his message, he prayed for peace for the departed souls and a swift recovery for those affected by the accident.