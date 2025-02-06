Aero India Show 2025: Check registration process, tickets and venue

Bengaluru: The Aero India 2025 will take place in Bengaluru from February 10–14 at the Air Force Station Yelahanka. Aero India is the India’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition.

Since its launch in 1996, Aero India has become Asia’s No.1 aerospace and defence exhibition. The 2025 edition will feature 800+ exhibits from 15+ countries, covering both military and civil aviation.

Event Dates: February 10-14, 2025:

Public Access Days: February 13 & 14 – Open for the general public to explore exhibitions and flying displays.

How to Register for Aero India 2025:

To attend Aero India 2025, visitors must register online. Follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to aeroindia.gov.in.

Select “Visitor Registration”: Find it on the homepage.

Choose Pass Type: Options include business, general public, and ADVA (Aerospace & Defence Visitors Association).

Enter Details: Fill in name, contact, nationality, and organization.

Make Payment: Pay the registration fee of Rs 1000/- (approx.).

Receive Confirmation: A confirmation email with pass details will be sent after successful registration.

Also Read: Congress faces severe criticism over Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor lady’ comment

Here is a breakdown of the ticket prices if you intend to attend the air show:

• Business Pass- Indian nationals have to pay Rs 5,000, while foreign nationals have to pay USD 50.

• ADVA Pass- USD 50 for foreign nationals, Rs 1,000 for Indian citizens

• General Visitor Pass- USD 50 for foreigners, Rs 2,500 for Indian citizens