Astrological predictions for February 6

Mumbai: Today is the ninth day of Magh Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Navami Tithi will remain till 10:54 pm tonight. Brahma Yoga will remain till 6:42 pm today. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 7:30 pm today. Apart from this, the Sun will enter Dhanishta Nakshatra at 7:49 am today

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. There will be some difficulties today, but you will solve them by keeping a positive attitude. Today will be a very good day for lovemates.

Taurus

Today will be a profitable day for you. Based on your ability, you will strengthen your relationship with good people. Do not expect help from others in any work and have faith in your ability.

Gemini

Today your day will bring a new enthusiasm. your mind will be happy. You will get the fruits of your hard work. Today, there will be sweetness in your marital relationship. You will get a chance to work on a big project, but you need to work hard in business competition.

Cancer

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Today is a good time for people who are planning to buy electronic goods. You will have a pleasant time with family members. Today your health will be good. You will feel full of energy.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Today you may meet some good people. You will also get their help in some work. You will work on some new ideas

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. New paths of progress will open. There will be happiness and peace in the family.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Students will have a busy day today. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Scorpio

Today will be a better day. You will win everyone’s hearts with your polite behavior. You will find a solution to any challenge wisely. Due to your business, you will travel to another state today.

Sagittarius

Today will be your lucky day. Students of this zodiac sign need to work harder. You will soon get good opportunities for success. Today, you will get a solution to the problems going on in government jobs.

Capricorn

Today will be a favorable day for you. Meeting loved ones will create a happy atmosphere for you. You will meet an old friend, which will make you very happy. You will repay the loan taken from someone today, which will reduce your confusion today.

Aquarius

Today will be a very happy day for you. Despite being very busy today, you will maintain proper harmony in family and business. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will get better results from any competitive exam given earlier.

Pisces

Today will be a golden day for you. Before doing any important work, you must take blessings from your elders; you will achieve success. Today you need to pay attention to your food habits.