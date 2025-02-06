Dubai Duty Free draw: Saudi national wins $1 million twice in 4 months

Dubai: Abdulla Alsayed, a Saudi national won $1 million prize of Dubai Duty Free Draw twice in 4 months. Alsayed, who bought 30 tickets for Series 490, secured the grand prize with ticket number 0376 which he bought online on January 22. Alsayed, a father of five who works for a real estate company, has regularly participated in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for over 20 years. He first won the coveted draw in September 2024.

Namibian national, Paul Jozua Joubert, joined the millionaires’ club with Alsayed. Joubert has been participating in Dubai Duty Free draw for the past ten years and finally hit the jackpot of $1 million when he purchased a ticket on January 19. The 52-year-old Namibian is the first from his country to win the big prize.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and one motorbike.

Julian Lewis, a 73-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz SL 43 AMG (Silicone Grey) car with ticket number 1152, which he purchased online on January 23. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since its inception in 1989, Lewis is the colleague of the first-ever Finest Surprise winner, Simon Simonian, to whom he shared the ticket cost for the Rolls Royce.

Seyedhesam Mirhejazi, a 39-year-old Iranian national based in Dubai won a BMW 740i M Sport (Brooklyn Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 0793 in the Finest Surprise Series 1909 which he purchased in Concourse B on 26th January.

Michael Konrad Steinhoefel, a 52-year-old Swiss national based in Mexico City, Mexico won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100 (Black/Red) motorbike with ticket number 0652 in the Finest Surprise Series 612 which he purchased online on 24th January.