Forbes releases list of top 10 most powerful nations in 2025: Know where India stands

New York: Forbes has released list of the world’s 10 most powerful countries in 2025. Forbes said that, rankings have been based on several critical factors including leadership, economic influence, political power, great international alliances and military strength. According to Forbes, this ranking method has been developed by BAV Group researchers led by Professor David Reibstein of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and associated with US News & World Report.

Below are the world’s top 10 most powerful nations in 2025, along with India’s standing and ranking on the list:

The US stands at the top of the rank with a GDP of $30.34 trillion and with a population of 34.5 crore.

China is the second most powerful country, with a GDP of $19.53 trillion and a population of 1.419 billion.

Russia, with a $2.2 trillion GDP and a population of 84 million, has been ranked third on the list of the world’s most powerful countries.

The United Kingdom is fourth on the list this year, with a GDP of $3.73 trillion and a population of 69 million.

Germany has been ranked fifth on the list. It possesses a $4.92 trillion economy and has a population of 8.54 crore.

Due to the combination of economic power, technological advancement and military strength, South Korea has been ranked sixth on the list. It has a GDP of $1.95 trillion and a population of 5.17 crore.

France is the seventh most powerful country in the world, with a GDP of $3.28 trillion and a population of 6.65 crore.

Japan has also been featured on the list. With a GDP of $4.39 trillion and a population of 12.37 million, it has been ranked eighth this year.

Saudi Arabia ranked ninth, with a GDP of $1.14 trillion and a population of 3.39 crore.

Israel has been ranked tenth on the list this year. It has a GDP of $550.91 billion and a population of 93.8 lakh.

India is ranked 12th among the world’s most powerful countries, with its GDP estimated at $3.55 trillion and a population of 1.43 billion.