India extends export ban on de-oiled rice bran

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the ban on exports of de-oiled rice bran till September 30 this year. . De-oiled rice bran is a major ingredient in the preparation of cattle and poultry feed. It was first banned in July 2023 and has been extended from time to time.

‘Export of de-oiled rice bran is prohibited up to September 30, 2025,’the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

As per estimates, in cattle feed, about 25 per cent rice bran extraction is used.

In a separate notice, the DGFT has revised the wastage permissible and standard input output norms with regard to export of jewellery and articles. It was earlier revised in November last year. The wastage norms are the permissible amount of gold or silver that can be lost during the manufacturing process of jewellery for export.

Standard input-output norms (SION) are rules that define the amount of input/inputs required to manufacture a unit of output for export purposes. Input output norms are applicable for products such as electronics, engineering, chemical, and food products, including fish and marine products, handicrafts, plastic and leather products.