Popular tourist attraction in UAE to close for 5 months

Dubai: One of the most popular tourist attractions in the UAE, Dubai Fountain will be closed for five months. Emaar Properties announced this.

‘Dubai Fountain is more than a spectacle — it is a reflection of Dubai’s soul, where art, innovation, and emotion come together in perfect harmony. As we elevate this iconic landmark, we continue to create experiences that connect people, inspire wonder, and stand the test of time,’ said Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar.

Dubai Fountain, located in Downtown Dubai near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the UAE. Millions of UAE residents and visitors from around the world watch the fountain every year.