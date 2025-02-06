Southern Railway announces train cancellations, diversions: Full list

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced a Fixed Time Corridor Block in Salem Division for engineering works throughout February 2025. This will lead to changes in train services. Several trains will be fully cancelled, diverted, or partially cancelled to facilitate these works.

Full Cancellation of Train Services:

On February 6, 2025, the following MEMU train services will be fully cancelled:

Train No. 66611 Mettupalayam – Podanur MEMU (08:20 hrs), Train No. 66612 Podanur – Mettupalayam MEMU (09:40 hrs), Train No. 66613 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore MEMU (10:55 hrs), and Train No. 66614 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam MEMU (11:50 hrs).

Two express trains will be diverted via Podanur and Irugur, skipping Coimbatore station.

Train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express, departing Alappuzha at 06:00 hrs on February 6 and 18, will have an additional stoppage at Podanur (Arr. 12:17 hrs / Dep. 12:20 hrs).

Similarly, Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Jn – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express, departing Ernakulam at 09:10 hrs on February 6, will stop at Podanur (Arr. 12:47 hrs / Dep. 12:50 hrs).

Short-terminations and partial cancellations

Train No. 56809 Tiruchchirappalli – Erode Passenger (07:20 hrs departure) and Train No. 16846 Sengottai – Erode Express (05:10 hrs departure) will both be short-terminated at Karur on February 6, 8, and 10, resulting in a partial cancellation between Karur and Erode.

Additionally, Train No. 16845 Erode – Sengottai Express, which usually departs from Erode at 14:00 hrs, will instead originate from Karur at 15:05 hrs on February 6, 8, and 10, leading to a partial cancellation between Erode and Karur.