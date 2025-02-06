UAE authority announces road closure for 5 days

Duabi: Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced the closure of an exit leading up to a major road in the emirate.

The exit leading to Muwaileh Suburb on the Sharjah-Dhaid Road will be closed for five days. The closure will take place from Thursday, February 6, to Monday, February 10. The road closure was announced due to infrastructure development works in the area.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls to record low against U.S. dollar

Meanwhile, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced road closure.This road closure was announced because of the UAE Tour Women cycling race.

The race will kick off at 12.45pm from the Dubai Police Officer’s Club and finish at Dubai Harbour at 4.40pm. Certain roads will be temporarily closed and reopened after the last cyclist passes through.